BitDAO (BIT) Reaches One Day Volume of $90.18 Million

BitDAO (BIT) traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 26th. BitDAO has a total market capitalization of $1.10 billion and $90.18 million worth of BitDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitDAO coin can now be purchased for about $0.53 or 0.00002626 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, BitDAO has traded up 14.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004938 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001663 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002130 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.88 or 0.00819009 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

BitDAO Coin Profile

BitDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,060,868,173 coins. BitDAO’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BitDAO is https://reddit.com/r/BitDAO.

Buying and Selling BitDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “BitRewards is a blockchain loyalty platform and ecosystem that enables retailers to reward their customers' purchases, friends' invited and other configurable actions with crypto-currency. BIT is the ERC20 token used for rewards within the BitRewards platform. “

