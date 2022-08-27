BitCore Trading Down 7.6% Over Last Week (BTX)

BitCore (BTX) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. One BitCore coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0673 or 0.00000336 BTC on major exchanges. BitCore has a market capitalization of $1.22 million and approximately $125,333.00 worth of BitCore was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BitCore has traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20,008.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,476.67 or 0.07380197 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000315 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00025685 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.60 or 0.00162952 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $52.77 or 0.00263746 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.56 or 0.00722506 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $115.10 or 0.00575261 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001011 BTC.

About BitCore

BitCore (CRYPTO:BTX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 24th, 2017. BitCore’s total supply is 18,617,495 coins and its circulating supply is 18,116,536 coins. The official website for BitCore is bitcore.cc. BitCore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BitCore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

BitCore Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCore is a Bitcoin-based cryptocurrency created through a snapshot and airdrop process. Bitcore has 10 MB blocks with Segwit enabled which allows for the network to handle about 17.6 billion transactions per year. It also features an ASIC resistant pow algorithm, Timetravel10, and a difficult adjustment called 64_15 that ensures that there is no more than a 15 percent change in difficulty within a 64 block period. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitCore using one of the exchanges listed above.

