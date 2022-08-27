Bioxytran, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIXT) Short Interest Update

Bioxytran, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIXTGet Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 73.7% from the July 31st total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 114,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Bioxytran Price Performance

OTCMKTS BIXT traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.99. 38,847 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,286. Bioxytran has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.31.

Bioxytran Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bioxytran, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of therapeutic drugs to address hypoxia in humans. The company's lead drug candidate is BXT-25, an oxygen-carrying small molecule consisting of bovine hemoglobin stabilized with a co-polymer for use in the treatment of hypoxic conditions in the brain resulting from stroke, and hypoxic conditions in wounds to prevent necrosis and to promote healing.

