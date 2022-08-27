BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) PT Lowered to $85.00 at HC Wainwright

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by HC Wainwright from $110.00 to $85.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $84.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $125.00 to $71.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BioXcel Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $54.14.

BioXcel Therapeutics stock opened at $13.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 12.25 and a quick ratio of 12.18. The company has a market capitalization of $385.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 1.19. BioXcel Therapeutics has a one year low of $8.80 and a one year high of $36.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.09.

BioXcel Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BTAI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.20) by ($0.15). During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.11) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that BioXcel Therapeutics will post -5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BTAI. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,508,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,673,000 after acquiring an additional 488,513 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,428,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,855,000 after purchasing an additional 17,846 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,400,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,290,000 after purchasing an additional 55,657 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,059,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,155,000 after purchasing an additional 37,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 426,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,911,000 after purchasing an additional 11,693 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.77% of the company’s stock.

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company utilizing artificial intelligence approaches to develop transformative medicines in neuroscience and immuno-oncology. The company's drug re-innovation approach leverages existing approved drugs and/or clinically validated product candidates together with big data and proprietary machine learning algorithms to identify new therapeutic indices.

