BioPassport Token (BIOT) Price Down 5.6% Over Last Week

BioPassport Token (BIOT) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 27th. One BioPassport Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0065 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, BioPassport Token has traded down 5.6% against the US dollar. BioPassport Token has a total market capitalization of $11.34 million and $274,662.00 worth of BioPassport Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About BioPassport Token

BioPassport Token is a coin. BioPassport Token’s total supply is 8,800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,755,103,460 coins. BioPassport Token’s official Twitter account is @Biopassport1.

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Singapoure, BioPassport is committed to help make healthcare a personal component of our daily lives. This starts with a “health passport” platform that houses a patient's DPHR, or decentralized personal health record built around DID (decentralized identity) technology. “

