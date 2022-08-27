Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 176,900 shares, a growth of 43.2% from the July 31st total of 123,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 148,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Biodesix news, CEO Scott Hutton sold 13,634 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.53, for a total value of $34,494.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $189,772.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 20,498 shares of company stock valued at $51,860 over the last three months. Company insiders own 49.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Biodesix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Biodesix in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Endurant Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Biodesix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

Biodesix Price Performance

BDSX opened at $1.82 on Friday. Biodesix has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $10.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.98 and a 200-day moving average of $1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $72.77 million, a PE ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 1.20.

Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.07. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.41) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Biodesix will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Biodesix from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.50.

About Biodesix

Biodesix, Inc operates as a data-driven diagnostic solutions company in the United States. The company offers blood-based lung tests, including Nodify XL2 and Nodify CDT tests, together marketed as part of Nodify Lung Nodule Risk Assessment testing strategy, to assess the risk of lung cancer and help in identifying the appropriate treatment pathway and help physicians in reclassifying risk of malignancy in patients with suspicious lung nodules.

