Binance USD Reaches Market Cap of $19.29 Billion (BUSD)

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. In the last seven days, Binance USD has traded down 0% against the US dollar. One Binance USD coin can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00004943 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Binance USD has a total market cap of $19.29 billion and approximately $10.44 billion worth of Binance USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20,229.02 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005008 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004938 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00003817 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002528 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.92 or 0.00128117 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00032240 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.33 or 0.00085652 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004929 BTC.

About Binance USD

Binance USD (CRYPTO:BUSD) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2019. Binance USD’s total supply is 19,294,808,592 coins. Binance USD’s official Twitter account is @PaxosGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Binance USD is www.paxos.com/busd. Binance USD’s official message board is medium.com/Paxos.

Buying and Selling Binance USD

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance USD (BUSD) is a stable coin pegged to USD that has received approval from the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). BUSD will be available for direct purchase and redemption at a rate of 1 BUSD = 1 USD. Starting September 12, 2019, BUSD will be available on the Paxos platform for direct purchase and redemption 1:1 for U.S. dollars or PAX. Later in September it will become available on Binance.com for trading initially against BTC, BNB and XRP and more to come. BUSD is now available for purchase and redemption on the Paxos platform. In order to get BUSD through Paxos, you need to be a verified customer. You can either deposit PAX or deposit dollars by wire from a bank account. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Binance USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Binance USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

