Bilfinger SE (OTCMKTS:BFLBY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Bilfinger SE (OTCMKTS:BFLBY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 1,400.0% from the July 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Bilfinger Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:BFLBY opened at $5.70 on Friday. Bilfinger has a 1 year low of $5.51 and a 1 year high of $8.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.78.

Get Bilfinger alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Bilfinger in a research note on Friday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Bilfinger from €34.00 ($34.69) to €28.00 ($28.57) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th.

About Bilfinger

Bilfinger SE provides industrial services to customers in the process industry primarily in Europe, North America, and the Middle East. The company offers engineering, project, maintenance, turnaround, rotating equipment, and inspection services. It also provides new construction and decommissioning of nuclear power plants, treatment of radioactive waste, nuclear fusion services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bilfinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bilfinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.