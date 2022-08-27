Bilander Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TWCBU) Short Interest Down 29.8% in August

Bilander Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TWCBU – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decrease of 29.8% from the July 31st total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Bilander Acquisition Stock Performance

Bilander Acquisition stock remained flat at $9.84 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.80. Bilander Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.66 and a fifty-two week high of $10.55.

Institutional Trading of Bilander Acquisition

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Bilander Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $115,000. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bilander Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $5,025,000. Finally, Clear Street LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bilander Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000.

Bilander Acquisition Company Profile

Bilander Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

