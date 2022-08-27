Better Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTX) Short Interest Update

Better Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTX – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 90,100 shares, an increase of 55.3% from the July 31st total of 58,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,120,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Better Therapeutics Stock Up 2.2 %
BTTX stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $1.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 186,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,001,375. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.04. Better Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.91 and a 12-month high of $29.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a current ratio of 5.23.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Geoffrey M. Parker acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.45 per share, for a total transaction of $36,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $58,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 32,281 shares of company stock worth $48,042. Insiders own 59.40% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Better Therapeutics
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Chardan Capital cut their target price on shares of Better Therapeutics to $15.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th.
About Better Therapeutics
Better Therapeutics, Inc engages in developing software-based prescription digital therapeutics (PDT) platform candidates for treating diabetes, heart disease, and other cardiometabolic conditions in the United States. Its lead product candidate in development is BT-001, an investigational PDT platform that uses digitally delivered Nutritional Cognitive Behavioral Therapy to treat type 2 diabetes.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Better Therapeutics (BTTX)
- Why This Dip in Advanced Auto Parts May be an Opportunity
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/22 – 8/26
- Institutional Buying Put A Bottom In Marvell Technology
- Dell Stock Retreats On Weaker Sales, Falls Into Value Terrirtory
- 3 Reasons Dollar General’s Rally Has Legs
Receive News & Ratings for Better Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Better Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.