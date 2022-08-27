Bergio International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRGO) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Bergio International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRGO – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,000 shares, a decline of 95.6% from the July 31st total of 1,364,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,819,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Bergio International Stock Performance

Bergio International stock remained flat at $0.00 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 16,695,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,205,168. Bergio International has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

Get Bergio International alerts:

Bergio International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

Bergio International, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes fine jewelry primarily in the United States. It offers a range of products made from precious metals, such as gold, platinum, and Karat gold, as well as diamonds and other precious stones. The company provides upscale jewelry comprising white diamonds, yellow diamonds, pearls, and palladium, as well as colored stones in 18K gold and platinum.

Receive News & Ratings for Bergio International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bergio International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.