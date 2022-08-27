Bergio International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRGO) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Bergio International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRGO – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,000 shares, a decline of 95.6% from the July 31st total of 1,364,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,819,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Bergio International Stock Performance
Bergio International stock remained flat at $0.00 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 16,695,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,205,168. Bergio International has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.17.
Bergio International Company Profile
