Berenberg Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for Base Resources (LON:BSE)

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Base Resources (LON:BSE – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 34 ($0.41) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Base Resources from GBX 45 ($0.54) to GBX 50 ($0.60) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 35.20 ($0.43).

Shares of BSE opened at GBX 20.50 ($0.25) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 16.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 17.32. Base Resources has a 1-year low of GBX 13.54 ($0.16) and a 1-year high of GBX 21 ($0.25). The stock has a market cap of £241.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 670.00.

Base Resources Limited develops, produces, and sells mineral sands in Africa. The company produces mineral sands, such as rutile, ilmenite, and zircon. It primarily owns a 100% interest in the Kwale Mineral Sands project located in Kenya; and develops the Toliara project located in Madagascar. The company was formerly known as Base Iron Limited and changed its name to Base Resources Limited in 2010.

