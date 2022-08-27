Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Tracsis (LON:TRCS)

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Tracsis (LON:TRCS – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 1,350 ($16.31) price target on the stock.
Tracsis Price Performance
LON:TRCS opened at GBX 1,030 ($12.45) on Wednesday. Tracsis has a 12 month low of GBX 800.08 ($9.67) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,115 ($13.47). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 932.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 963.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68. The firm has a market cap of £305.52 million and a P/E ratio of 12,875.00.
Tracsis Company Profile
