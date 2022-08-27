Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Tracsis (LON:TRCS)

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Tracsis (LON:TRCS – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 1,350 ($16.31) price target on the stock.

LON:TRCS opened at GBX 1,030 ($12.45) on Wednesday. Tracsis has a 12 month low of GBX 800.08 ($9.67) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,115 ($13.47). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 932.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 963.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68. The firm has a market cap of £305.52 million and a P/E ratio of 12,875.00.

Tracsis plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and hardware products, and consultancy services for the rail industry. The company operates in two segments, Rail Technology and Services; and Data, Analytics, Consultancy & Events. The Rail Technology & Services segment provides a suite of operational software products covering timetabling, resource and rolling stock planning and optimization, real time performance and control, service recovery, retail services, incident management, retail services, and asset management; and infrastructure software services that include safety management, planning and delivery of work, remote condition monitoring and data acquisition, and asset virtualization/intelligent infrastructure/digital railway.

