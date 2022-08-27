Berenberg Bank Boosts Entain (LON:ENT) Price Target to GBX 2,000

Entain (LON:ENT – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,950 ($23.56) to GBX 2,000 ($24.17) in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,700 ($32.62) price objective on shares of Entain in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Entain in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,871 ($22.61) target price on shares of Entain in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Entain in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Entain in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Entain has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 2,203 ($26.62).

LON ENT opened at GBX 1,246.50 ($15.06) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.03, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Entain has a 1 year low of GBX 994.60 ($12.02) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,500 ($30.21). The company has a market capitalization of £7.34 billion and a PE ratio of 3,462.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,240.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,423.90.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a GBX 8.50 ($0.10) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.65%.

In other Entain news, insider Rob Wood sold 98,781 shares of Entain stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,370 ($16.55), for a total value of £1,353,299.70 ($1,635,209.88).

Entain PLC operates as a sports-betting and gaming company. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the bwin; online and multi-channel betting under the Ladbrokes; street and online betting under the Coral; sports betting, casino, game, and poker under the Sportingbet; online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brands, as well as Gamebookers, a full-service sportsbook.

