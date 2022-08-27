BEPRO Network One Day Trading Volume Tops $211,372.00 (BEPRO)

BEPRO Network (BEPRO) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 27th. One BEPRO Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BEPRO Network has a market cap of $8.59 million and approximately $211,372.00 worth of BEPRO Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BEPRO Network has traded down 2.6% against the US dollar.

BEPRO Network (CRYPTO:BEPRO) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 16th, 2019. BEPRO Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,764,991,106 coins. BEPRO Network’s official Twitter account is @bepronet.

According to CryptoCompare, “BetProtocol connects Developers to Decentralized Programmable Blockchain Resources to create a new paradigm of online gaming systems and infrastructure. BetProtocol is a proprietary set of tools that allows developers to program their own gaming applications using our white-label system. It ensures that compliance and safety are handled on the protocol level, freeing developers to focus on the content and form of their gaming apps, and not on the underlying infrastructure. BetProtocol believes this will greatly reduce the barrier of entry for online gaming firms, lead to a proliferation of betting dApps, and unlock a new multi-billion dollar, regulated blockchain-gaming industry. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BEPRO Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BEPRO Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BEPRO Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

