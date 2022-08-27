Benchmark Boosts JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Price Target to $109.00

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Benchmark from $106.00 to $109.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on JD.com from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Susquehanna cut their target price on JD.com from $66.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on JD.com from $98.00 to $89.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Mizuho cut their target price on JD.com from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded JD.com from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, JD.com currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $87.64.
JD.com Trading Down 2.2 %
NASDAQ JD opened at $63.46 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.57. JD.com has a 12 month low of $41.56 and a 12 month high of $92.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.53 billion, a PE ratio of -91.97 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.
JD.com Company Profile
JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.
