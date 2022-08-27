Bell Financial Group Limited (ASX:BFG) Insider Alastair Provan Acquires 40,928 Shares

Bell Financial Group Limited (ASX:BFG – Get Rating) insider Alastair Provan acquired 40,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$1.11 ($0.78) per share, for a total transaction of A$45,430.08 ($31,769.29).
Alastair Provan also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, June 10th, Alastair Provan acquired 18,387 shares of Bell Financial Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$1.14 ($0.80) per share, for a total transaction of A$20,961.18 ($14,658.17).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.22, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.08.
Bell Financial Group Limited provides online broking, investment, and financial advisory services to private, institutional, and corporate clients. It operates through four segments: Technology & Platforms, Products & Services, Retail, and Institutional. The company provides equities, futures, options and cash currency market, foreign exchange, corporate fee income, portfolio administration, margin lending, and deposit products and services, as well as super lending and cash management services.
