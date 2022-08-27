Bell Financial Group Limited (ASX:BFG) Insider Alastair Provan Acquires 40,928 Shares

Bell Financial Group Limited (ASX:BFG – Get Rating) insider Alastair Provan acquired 40,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$1.11 ($0.78) per share, for a total transaction of A$45,430.08 ($31,769.29).

Alastair Provan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Bell Financial Group alerts:

On Friday, June 10th, Alastair Provan acquired 18,387 shares of Bell Financial Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$1.14 ($0.80) per share, for a total transaction of A$20,961.18 ($14,658.17).

Bell Financial Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.22, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Bell Financial Group Cuts Dividend

About Bell Financial Group

The company also recently declared a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 5th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. Bell Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.82%.

(Get Rating)

Bell Financial Group Limited provides online broking, investment, and financial advisory services to private, institutional, and corporate clients. It operates through four segments: Technology & Platforms, Products & Services, Retail, and Institutional. The company provides equities, futures, options and cash currency market, foreign exchange, corporate fee income, portfolio administration, margin lending, and deposit products and services, as well as super lending and cash management services.

Featured Stories

