Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.

Belden has a payout ratio of 3.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Belden to earn $6.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.3%.

Belden stock opened at $67.59 on Friday. Belden has a 12-month low of $47.89 and a 12-month high of $70.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 35.57 and a beta of 1.35.

Belden ( NYSE:BDC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $666.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.68 million. Belden had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 3.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Belden will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BDC shares. TheStreet upgraded Belden from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Belden from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Belden from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Belden from $67.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.50.

In other Belden news, EVP Ashish Chand purchased 9,949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $50.36 per share, with a total value of $501,031.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 55,772 shares in the company, valued at $2,808,677.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Belden news, EVP Ashish Chand purchased 9,949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $50.36 per share, with a total value of $501,031.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 55,772 shares in the company, valued at $2,808,677.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Anshuman Mehrotra sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.61, for a total value of $266,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,402 shares in the company, valued at $1,092,537.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,424 shares of company stock valued at $1,294,844. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BDC. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Belden by 394.6% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 105,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,864,000 after acquiring an additional 84,450 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Belden by 39.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 277,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,376,000 after acquiring an additional 78,923 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Belden by 71.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 165,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,820,000 after acquiring an additional 69,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Belden by 4.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,429,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,289,000 after acquiring an additional 62,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Belden by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,398,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $243,704,000 after acquiring an additional 48,838 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

Belden Inc provides portfolio of signal transmission solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber, and home and building automation.

