Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) Rating Increased to B at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
BELFB has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bel Fuse from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Saturday, August 13th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Bel Fuse from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th.
Bel Fuse Stock Performance
NASDAQ:BELFB opened at $26.70 on Tuesday. Bel Fuse has a 1 year low of $11.58 and a 1 year high of $28.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $334.23 million, a PE ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.64.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bel Fuse
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bel Fuse by 1,481.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,719 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Bel Fuse by 105.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,053 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in Bel Fuse during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Bel Fuse by 704.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,619 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Bel Fuse during the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. 49.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Bel Fuse Company Profile
Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunication, high-speed data transmission, commercial aerospace, military, broadcasting, transportation, e-Mobility and broadcasting, and consumer electronic industries in the United States, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, Switzerland, and internationally.
