Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) Rating Increased to B at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

BELFB has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bel Fuse from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Saturday, August 13th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Bel Fuse from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th.

Bel Fuse Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BELFB opened at $26.70 on Tuesday. Bel Fuse has a 1 year low of $11.58 and a 1 year high of $28.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $334.23 million, a PE ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.64.

Bel Fuse Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bel Fuse

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Bel Fuse’s dividend payout ratio is 9.66%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bel Fuse by 1,481.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,719 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Bel Fuse by 105.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,053 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in Bel Fuse during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Bel Fuse by 704.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,619 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Bel Fuse during the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. 49.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bel Fuse Company Profile

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunication, high-speed data transmission, commercial aerospace, military, broadcasting, transportation, e-Mobility and broadcasting, and consumer electronic industries in the United States, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, Switzerland, and internationally.

Featured Articles

