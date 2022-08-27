Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) Given a €81.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €81.00 ($82.65) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

BMW has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €130.00 ($132.65) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €100.00 ($102.04) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €102.00 ($104.08) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a €96.00 ($97.96) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays set a €95.00 ($96.94) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

BMW opened at €73.12 ($74.61) on Tuesday. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of €67.58 ($68.96) and a 12 month high of €100.42 ($102.47). The business has a 50-day moving average of €76.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of €78.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.62, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.77.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment is involved in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.

