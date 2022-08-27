BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML) Director Robert G. Laverne Sells 8,650 Shares of Stock

BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML – Get Rating) Director Robert G. Laverne sold 8,650 shares of BayCom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.37, for a total transaction of $167,550.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 95,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,841,718.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCML opened at $19.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.03 and a 200-day moving average of $21.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $256.72 million, a PE ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. BayCom Corp has a 12 month low of $17.11 and a 12 month high of $23.53.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. BayCom’s payout ratio is presently 10.47%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BCML. Hovde Group boosted their price objective on shares of BayCom to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of BayCom to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in BayCom by 198.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 806,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,565,000 after purchasing an additional 536,259 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in BayCom by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 715,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,574,000 after purchasing an additional 4,503 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in BayCom by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 646,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,377,000 after purchasing an additional 12,700 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in BayCom by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 645,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,052,000 after purchasing an additional 205,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FJ Capital Management LLC increased its position in BayCom by 155.6% during the 1st quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 531,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,572,000 after purchasing an additional 323,569 shares in the last quarter. 47.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BayCom Corp operates as the bank holding company for United Business Bank that provides various financial services to small and mid-sized businesses, service professionals, and individuals. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts. It also provides commercial and multifamily real estate loans, including owner-occupied and investor real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as equipment loans and working capital lines of credit; small business administration loans; construction and land loans; agriculture-related loans; and consumer loans comprising installment loans, unsecured and secured personal lines of credit, and overdraft protection.

