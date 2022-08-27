Basic Attention Token Hits Market Capitalization of $504.58 Million (BAT)

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. One Basic Attention Token coin can now be purchased for $0.34 or 0.00001681 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Basic Attention Token has a total market cap of $504.58 million and $43.20 million worth of Basic Attention Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Basic Attention Token has traded down 4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004994 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,029.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005033 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004993 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004000 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002553 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.71 or 0.00128374 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00032454 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.37 or 0.00086706 BTC.

Basic Attention Token Coin Profile

Basic Attention Token is a coin. Its launch date was May 29th, 2017. Basic Attention Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,498,344,316 coins. Basic Attention Token’s official Twitter account is @AttentionToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. Basic Attention Token’s official website is basicattentiontoken.org. The Reddit community for Basic Attention Token is /r/BATProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Basic Attention Token

According to CryptoCompare, “The Basic Attention Token is an Ethereum-based token that can be used to obtain a variety of advertising and attention-based services on the Brave platform, a new Blockchain based digital advertising system. User attention is privately monitored in the Brave browser and publishers are rewarded accordingly with BATs. Users also get a share of BATs for participating. “

