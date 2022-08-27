Base Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:BSRUF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Base Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:BSRUF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 89.0% from the July 31st total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Base Resources Stock Down 0.8 %

OTCMKTS:BSRUF traded down 0.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching 0.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,368. Base Resources has a 12 month low of 0.14 and a 12 month high of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of 0.23.

About Base Resources

Base Resources Limited develops, produces, and sells mineral sands in Africa. The company produces mineral sands, such as rutile, ilmenite, and zircon. It primarily owns a 100% interest in the Kwale Mineral Sands project located in Kenya; and develops the Toliara project located in Madagascar. The company was formerly known as Base Iron Limited and changed its name to Base Resources Limited in 2010.

