Base Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:BSRUF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Base Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:BSRUF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 89.0% from the July 31st total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Base Resources Stock Down 0.8 %
OTCMKTS:BSRUF traded down 0.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching 0.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,368. Base Resources has a 12 month low of 0.14 and a 12 month high of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of 0.23.
About Base Resources
