Barry Callebaut AG (OTCMKTS:BYCBF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Barry Callebaut AG (OTCMKTS:BYCBF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, an increase of 125.0% from the July 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 27.0 days.

Barry Callebaut Stock Performance

Barry Callebaut stock remained flat at $2,094.90 during midday trading on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2,170.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,234.67. Barry Callebaut has a 12-month low of $2,070.10 and a 12-month high of $2,600.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BYCBF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Baader Bank downgraded shares of Barry Callebaut to a “reduce” rating and cut their price target for the company from CHF 2,350 to CHF 2,300 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Barry Callebaut in a report on Thursday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Barry Callebaut from CHF 2,570 to CHF 2,550 in a report on Friday, July 22nd.

About Barry Callebaut

Barry Callebaut AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cocoa and chocolate products. The company provides chocolates, compounds, chips and chunks, cocoa, cacao fruit, fillings, coatings, nuts, decorations and inclusions, and food colorants, as well as personalization sheets. It also offers cocoa powder, chocolate drinks, cappuccions, dessert drinks, dairy and non-dairy products, tea, and coffee.

Further Reading

