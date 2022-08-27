Barclays Raises Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Price Target to $585.00

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Barclays from $580.00 to $585.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on INTU. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Intuit from $720.00 to $550.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $533.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Intuit from $674.00 to $500.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Intuit from $650.00 to $625.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $465.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $575.44.

Intuit Price Performance

Shares of INTU opened at $448.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $126.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.18. Intuit has a twelve month low of $339.36 and a twelve month high of $716.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $429.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $438.43.

Intuit Increases Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.12. Intuit had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 17.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Intuit will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 37.52%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.37, for a total value of $698,762.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $788,157.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.39, for a total transaction of $3,923,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,268,263.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.37, for a total transaction of $698,762.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $788,157.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 225.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 65 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 761 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intuit during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Further Reading

