Barclays Analysts Give BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B) a GBX 700 Price Target

Barclays set a GBX 700 ($8.46) price objective on BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 420 ($5.07) price objective on BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 525 ($6.34) price objective on BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 610 ($7.37) price objective on BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. UBS Group set a GBX 490 ($5.92) price objective on BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a GBX 540 ($6.52) price objective on BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

LON:BP.B opened at GBX 179.50 ($2.17) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £35.91 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 175.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 175.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.69. BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares has a 1-year low of GBX 166 ($2.01) and a 1-year high of GBX 197 ($2.38).

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

