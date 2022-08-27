Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Downgraded by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Rating) (NYSE:BNS) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has C$84.00 price target on the bank’s stock, down from their prior price target of C$86.00.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BNS. CSFB upped their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$91.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. CIBC reduced their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$87.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$89.00 to C$92.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$84.00 to C$83.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$95.00 to C$97.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$87.36.

Bank of Nova Scotia Price Performance

Shares of TSE BNS opened at C$74.80 on Wednesday. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1-year low of C$71.21 and a 1-year high of C$95.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$76.99 and a 200-day moving average of C$83.68. The company has a market capitalization of C$89.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95.

Bank of Nova Scotia Dividend Announcement

Bank of Nova Scotia ( TSE:BNS Get Rating ) (NYSE:BNS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The bank reported C$2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.96 by C$0.22. The company had revenue of C$7.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$7.78 billion. Research analysts expect that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 8.6099992 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.01%.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

