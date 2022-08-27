Band Protocol (BAND) Price Reaches $1.25 on Top Exchanges

Band Protocol (BAND) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 27th. One Band Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.25 or 0.00006168 BTC on exchanges. Band Protocol has a total market cap of $43.92 million and $13.90 million worth of Band Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Band Protocol has traded 6.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Band Protocol alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004944 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20,236.60 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004982 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004942 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003986 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002527 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.03 or 0.00128645 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.58 or 0.00032538 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.31 or 0.00085560 BTC.

Band Protocol Coin Profile

BAND is a coin. Its launch date was September 9th, 2019. Band Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,191,821 coins. The official message board for Band Protocol is medium.com/bandprotocol. Band Protocol’s official Twitter account is @bandprotocol. The Reddit community for Band Protocol is /r/bandprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Band Protocol’s official website is bandprotocol.com.

Band Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Band Protocol connects smart contracts with trusted off-chain information, provided through community-curated data providers. Band Protocol provides community-curated on-chain data feeds, backed by strong economic incentives which ensure the data stays accurate. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Band Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Band Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Band Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Band Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Band Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.