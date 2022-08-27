Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Sells 7,678 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. reduced its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,281 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 7,678 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $14,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,559,868 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $22,877,432,000 after buying an additional 869,827 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,342,468 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $9,713,058,000 after buying an additional 790,219 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,618,069 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $7,821,210,000 after buying an additional 189,864 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,015,163 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $5,531,154,000 after buying an additional 257,910 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth $4,478,185,000. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UNH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $549.00 to $556.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $545.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Argus raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $613.00 to $612.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $585.00.

Insider Transactions at UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Dirk C. Mcmahon sold 14,715 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $543.32, for a total value of $7,994,953.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,108 shares in the company, valued at $27,224,678.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.00, for a total transaction of $635,227.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,043,896. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Dirk C. Mcmahon sold 14,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $543.32, for a total transaction of $7,994,953.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,224,678.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 139,859 shares of company stock worth $74,833,983 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UNH traded down $12.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $529.25. 1,906,675 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,205,791. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $383.12 and a 1 year high of $553.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $523.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $506.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $495.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.76.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.24 by $0.33. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 25.45%. The business had revenue of $80.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.88 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 34.46%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.