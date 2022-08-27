Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Raises Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 202.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 149,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 100,139 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $10,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in ONEOK during the 4th quarter valued at $14,678,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 62.7% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 64,303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,779,000 after buying an additional 24,790 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 469.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 45,247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,659,000 after buying an additional 37,297 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ONEOK by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 436,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,665,000 after purchasing an additional 30,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ONEOK by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 158,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,322,000 after purchasing an additional 23,393 shares in the last quarter. 65.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Pierce Norton bought 8,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.54 per share, for a total transaction of $498,471.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,414 shares in the company, valued at $522,853.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Stock Performance

ONEOK stock traded down $1.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $64.84. 1,650,942 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,788,141. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.68. The firm has a market cap of $28.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.72. ONEOK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.70 and a fifty-two week high of $75.07.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.02). ONEOK had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 7.37%. The business had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is 106.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on ONEOK from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on ONEOK to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on ONEOK from $81.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. US Capital Advisors reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ONEOK in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on ONEOK from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.42.

ONEOK Profile

(Get Rating)

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

Read More

