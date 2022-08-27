Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Has $12.03 Million Stock Holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 39.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 207,578 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,421 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $12,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors grew its position in Kroger by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,666,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,064,000 after buying an additional 3,112,175 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Kroger by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 6,564,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,116,000 after purchasing an additional 33,929 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Kroger by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,985,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,408,000 after purchasing an additional 20,085 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Kroger during the fourth quarter worth about $236,958,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Kroger by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,318,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,448,000 after purchasing an additional 132,555 shares during the period. 81.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kroger alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on KR shares. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a research note on Friday, June 17th. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Kroger from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Kroger from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Kroger from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.22.

Kroger Trading Down 1.9 %

KR traded down $0.94 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.38. 2,886,224 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,766,212. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.76. The Kroger Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.22 and a fifty-two week high of $62.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.49.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.17. Kroger had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 31.50%. The firm had revenue of $44.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

Kroger Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This is a positive change from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Kroger’s payout ratio is 35.86%.

About Kroger

(Get Rating)

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.