Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Grows Holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 42.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,717 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,512 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. owned 0.11% of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $11,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA acquired a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 297.8% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 157.4% during the first quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 52.9% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period.

Shares of IEI traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $118.53. 1,023,736 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,751,848. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.86. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $116.04 and a twelve month high of $131.43.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.143 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 1st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. This is a boost from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

