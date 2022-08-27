Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Cuts Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. decreased its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 967 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Booking were worth $8,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Saturna Capital CORP increased its stake in shares of Booking by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 158 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its stake in shares of Booking by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 169 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Booking by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 231 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Booking by 5.7% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 92 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Booking by 0.9% during the first quarter. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 562 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

Booking Price Performance

Shares of BKNG traded down $97.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,910.96. The company had a trading volume of 383,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,624. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,894.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,105.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The company has a market capitalization of $75.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.95, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.25. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,669.34 and a 12-month high of $2,715.66.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booking

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $19.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $17.93 by $1.15. Booking had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 62.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.55) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 95.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,126.07, for a total transaction of $1,594,552.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,126,519.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,126.07, for a total transaction of $1,594,552.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,565 shares in the company, valued at $101,126,519.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 200 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.20, for a total transaction of $400,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,639,663. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,400 shares of company stock worth $2,925,212. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BKNG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Booking to $2,400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $2,555.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Booking from $2,400.00 to $2,300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Atlantic Securities decreased their target price on shares of Booking to $2,100.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Booking currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,557.20.

Booking Profile

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.