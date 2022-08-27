Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Buys 68,520 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 51.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 201,786 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,520 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $17,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 141.4% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter worth $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2,660.0% in the first quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 276 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 69.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks Trading Down 3.8 %

Starbucks stock traded down $3.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $84.06. The stock had a trading volume of 6,674,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,321,104. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $82.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.13. The company has a market capitalization of $96.45 billion, a PE ratio of 23.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.95. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $68.39 and a 52-week high of $120.76.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.03% and a negative return on equity of 47.28%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 55.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SBUX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Starbucks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.35.

About Starbucks

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.