Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Buys 13,452 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,452 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $9,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 997,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,250,000 after buying an additional 58,123 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 393.1% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 11,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 8,852 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 52,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,816,000 after purchasing an additional 9,817 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the 1st quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 64.8% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 4,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter. 96.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on CBRE. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of CBRE Group to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com cut CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on CBRE Group from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.20.

CBRE Group Stock Performance

CBRE Group stock traded down $3.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $80.43. 1,098,167 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,858,355. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.83 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 1.38. CBRE Group, Inc. has a one year low of $67.68 and a one year high of $111.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.44. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 25.77% and a net margin of 6.59%. The business had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total value of $415,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 188,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,704,017.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

