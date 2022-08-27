Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Boosts Stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,195 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $10,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 468.8% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 2,300.0% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 120 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. 73.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Norfolk Southern Stock Down 3.8 %

Norfolk Southern stock traded down $10.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $252.99. 816,505 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,313,883. The business has a fifty day moving average of $240.81 and a 200 day moving average of $252.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $59.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.14, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.32. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12-month low of $217.00 and a 12-month high of $299.20.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 25.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.28 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.49%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total transaction of $241,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,284,229.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director James A. Squires sold 105,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.81, for a total value of $26,229,550.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,631,153.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total value of $241,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,255 shares in the company, valued at $8,284,229.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NSC shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $340.00 to $274.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $331.00 to $316.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup cut Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $345.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $267.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on Norfolk Southern from $350.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $283.10.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Recommended Stories

