Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Shares Sold by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC reduced its stake in shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,778 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $2,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes during the 1st quarter valued at about $843,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes in the first quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Baker Hughes in the 1st quarter worth approximately $612,000. Veritable L.P. raised its position in Baker Hughes by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 12,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Baker Hughes by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 63,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after acquiring an additional 14,227 shares during the period. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli sold 103,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total value of $3,851,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 472,759 shares in the company, valued at $17,676,459.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Michael R. Dumais acquired 10,000 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.39 per share, for a total transaction of $243,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $609,189.03. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli sold 103,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total value of $3,851,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 472,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,676,459.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Baker Hughes Stock Down 2.0 %

BKR opened at $26.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.62 billion, a PE ratio of -60.77 and a beta of 1.42. Baker Hughes has a twelve month low of $22.30 and a twelve month high of $39.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.34 billion. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 2.27%. Baker Hughes’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Baker Hughes Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 8th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is currently -167.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BKR. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $46.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Baker Hughes from $41.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Baker Hughes from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $43.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Baker Hughes presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.86.

Baker Hughes Profile

(Get Rating)

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

