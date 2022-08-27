BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 448,800 shares, a drop of 38.5% from the July 31st total of 730,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 17.8 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BAE Systems stock. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESF – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 767,015 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,984 shares during the quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BAE Systems were worth $7,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Shares of BAE Systems stock traded up $0.18 on Friday, hitting $9.61. 9,916 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,047. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.44. BAE Systems has a 1 year low of $6.88 and a 1 year high of $10.20.

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

