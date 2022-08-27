AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.15-$0.19 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $276.00 million-$302.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $358.50 million. AZEK also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.95-$1.01 EPS.

AZEK Stock Down 6.4 %

AZEK stock traded down $1.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.97. 1,758,057 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,101,779. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. AZEK has a 52 week low of $15.52 and a 52 week high of $46.56.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $395.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.73 million. AZEK had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 11.59%. AZEK’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AZEK will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of AZEK from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of AZEK from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of AZEK from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of AZEK from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of AZEK from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $28.13.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AZEK by 6.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Snider Financial Group increased its position in shares of AZEK by 7.7% in the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 10,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of AZEK by 1,441.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,379 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AZEK by 35.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 3,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in shares of AZEK by 15.4% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 24,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 3,320 shares during the last quarter. 96.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, which includes decking, railing, trim and moulding, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, and ULTRALOX brand name.

