AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.95-$1.01 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.33 billion-$1.35 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.40 billion. AZEK also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.15-$0.19 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AZEK shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of AZEK from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Bank of America upgraded AZEK from a neutral rating to a buy rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Citigroup lifted their price target on AZEK to $24.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of AZEK from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of AZEK from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AZEK currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $28.13.

Get AZEK alerts:

AZEK Stock Down 6.4 %

Shares of NYSE:AZEK traded down $1.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.97. 1,758,047 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,101,779. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.23. AZEK has a one year low of $15.52 and a one year high of $46.56. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AZEK

AZEK ( NYSE:AZEK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $395.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.73 million. AZEK had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The company’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AZEK will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AZEK by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 3,124 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in AZEK during the first quarter valued at about $1,468,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in AZEK by 155.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 13,910 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in AZEK during the first quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of AZEK by 113.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 724,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,989,000 after acquiring an additional 384,936 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.53% of the company’s stock.

AZEK Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, which includes decking, railing, trim and moulding, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, and ULTRALOX brand name.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AZEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.