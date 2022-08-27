Avast plc (OTCMKTS:AVASF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Avast plc (OTCMKTS:AVASF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a decrease of 68.3% from the July 31st total of 26,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

AVASF stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.51. 100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,778. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.16. Avast has a 52 week low of $5.58 and a 52 week high of $9.71.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AVASF shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Avast from GBX 570 ($6.89) to GBX 515 ($6.22) in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. HSBC cut shares of Avast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

Avast Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cybersecurity services under the Avast brand name the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Consumer; and Small and Medium-sized Business (SMB). It offers desktop security and mobile device protection products; value-added solutions for performance, privacy, and other tools; and web browsing, third-party software distribution, e-commerce tool, mobile advertising, and other IT managed solutions, as well as security and protection solutions for small and medium sized business customers.

