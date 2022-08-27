Aurix Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $23.93 Million (AUR)

Aurix (AUR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. Over the last seven days, Aurix has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar. Aurix has a total market cap of $23.93 million and approximately $56,038.00 worth of Aurix was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aurix coin can now be bought for approximately $1.41 or 0.00007034 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aurix Profile

Aurix is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 25th, 2014. Aurix’s total supply is 17,000,000 coins. Aurix’s official Twitter account is @auroracoinIS.

Buying and Selling Aurix

According to CryptoCompare, “Auroracoin is a cryptocurrency for Iceland. It is based on litecoin and is 50% premined. The premined coins will be distributed to the entire population of Iceland, starting at the end of March 2014. An interesting way to encourage coin use and market penetration and similar to Spaincoins marketing push. Difficulty retargets every eight blocks and there is no block reward reduction. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aurix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aurix should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aurix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

