Augur Price Down 2.7% Over Last Week (REP)

Augur (REP) traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. In the last week, Augur has traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Augur has a total market cap of $82.81 million and approximately $10.27 million worth of Augur was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Augur coin can now be bought for about $7.53 or 0.00037092 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004925 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,296.46 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004981 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004925 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00003817 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002519 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.01 or 0.00128157 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00032335 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.39 or 0.00085674 BTC.
Augur Profile
Augur (REP) is a coin. Its launch date was November 17th, 2014. Augur’s total supply is 11,000,000 coins. The official website for Augur is www.augur.net. Augur’s official Twitter account is @AugurProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Augur is /r/augur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Augur Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Augur directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Augur should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Augur using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
