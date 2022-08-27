ATI (NYSE:ATI) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.00-$2.14 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.55. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of ATI stock traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 730,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,008,152. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.87 and a 200-day moving average of $26.25. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 808.70 and a beta of 1.31. ATI has a twelve month low of $13.85 and a twelve month high of $33.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $959.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $837.33 million. ATI had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 21.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ATI will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of ATI from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of ATI to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of ATI from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ATI presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $30.14.

In other ATI news, Director James C. Diggs sold 12,500 shares of ATI stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,105,440. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director James C. Diggs sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Karl D. Schwartz sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 64,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,620,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,500 shares of company stock worth $381,220 in the last quarter. 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in ATI during the 1st quarter worth $1,513,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in ATI by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 54,607 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after buying an additional 23,375 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in ATI by 180.0% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 54,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after buying an additional 34,974 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in ATI by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 24,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 3,689 shares during the period. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in ATI during the 1st quarter worth $667,000.

ATI Inc manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

