Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC) Major Shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al Acquires 800 Shares of Stock

Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC – Get Rating) major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 800 shares of Associated Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.18 per share, with a total value of $23,344.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,800 shares in the company, valued at $52,524. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 23rd, Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 1,000 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.94 per share, with a total value of $28,940.00.

On Monday, August 15th, Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 300 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.54 per share, with a total value of $8,562.00.

On Friday, July 8th, Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 500 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.26 per share, with a total value of $13,130.00.

On Monday, June 27th, Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 2,000 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00.

Associated Capital Group Stock Performance

Associated Capital Group stock opened at $40.35 on Friday. Associated Capital Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.69 and a 52 week high of $47.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $888.14 million, a P/E ratio of -25.38 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.69 and a 200-day moving average of $39.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Associated Capital Group

Separately, StockNews.com cut Associated Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AC. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in Associated Capital Group in the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Associated Capital Group in the 4th quarter worth about $268,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Associated Capital Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 198,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,309,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Associated Capital Group by 6.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 73,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,084,000 after buying an additional 4,248 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Associated Capital Group by 0.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.94% of the company’s stock.

Associated Capital Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Associated Capital Group, Inc provides investment advisory services in the United States. The company offers alternative investment management and asset management services. It also invests in new and existing businesses. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

See Also

