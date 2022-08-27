Artex (ARTEX) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $19,120.00

Artex (ARTEX) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. Artex has a market capitalization of $172,927.36 and $19,120.00 worth of Artex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Artex coin can currently be bought for $0.0040 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Artex has traded 62.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Artex Profile

Artex is a coin. Its launch date was May 4th, 2021. Artex’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 43,248,442 coins. Artex’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Artex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Artex is a blockchain-based art investment platform that users can trade and manage their fine art investments. The digital currency of the Artex ecosystem is Artex Token (ARTEX). Telegram | Medium “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Artex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Artex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Artex using one of the exchanges listed above.

