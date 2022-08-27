Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.16-$1.20 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AHH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised Armada Hoffler Properties from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Armada Hoffler Properties from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Armada Hoffler Properties presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.38.

Armada Hoffler Properties Stock Performance

NYSE AHH traded down $0.33 on Friday, reaching $13.41. The stock had a trading volume of 214,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,972. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 12.11 and a current ratio of 12.11. Armada Hoffler Properties has a 12-month low of $12.24 and a 12-month high of $15.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 0.80.

Armada Hoffler Properties Increases Dividend

Armada Hoffler Properties ( NYSE:AHH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. Armada Hoffler Properties had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 17.03%. The business had revenue of $55.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Armada Hoffler Properties will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 27th. This is a boost from Armada Hoffler Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 141.67%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AHH. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Armada Hoffler Properties during the first quarter worth $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Armada Hoffler Properties in the second quarter valued at $100,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in Armada Hoffler Properties in the first quarter valued at $171,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 11.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Armada Hoffler Properties in the first quarter valued at $252,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.17% of the company’s stock.

About Armada Hoffler Properties

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

