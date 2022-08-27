Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $135.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ANET. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Arista Networks from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $156.40.

Arista Networks Stock Down 2.7 %

ANET opened at $123.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $110.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.26. Arista Networks has a 12-month low of $85.18 and a 12-month high of $148.57.

Insider Activity

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.66 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 29.55%. The company’s revenue was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Arista Networks will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total value of $10,323,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,320,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,781,613,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider John F. Mccool sold 3,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.04, for a total transaction of $388,833.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 332 shares in the company, valued at $41,845.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total value of $10,323,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,320,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,781,613,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 607,456 shares of company stock worth $67,309,037 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 19.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Arista Networks

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ANET. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Arista Networks by 129.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 291,455 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,897,000 after buying an additional 164,380 shares during the period. abrdn plc raised its stake in Arista Networks by 267.1% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 69,944 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,054,000 after buying an additional 50,893 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Arista Networks by 410.5% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 71,761 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,316,000 after buying an additional 57,703 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Arista Networks by 294.4% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 68,854 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,898,000 after buying an additional 51,396 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

About Arista Networks

(Get Rating)

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

