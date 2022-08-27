Aries I Acquisition (NASDAQ:RAMMU) Shares Down 1.8%

Aries I Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:RAMMU – Get Rating) shares dropped 1.8% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $10.55 and last traded at $10.57. Approximately 656 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 4,222 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.76.

Aries I Acquisition Stock Down 1.8 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.24.

About Aries I Acquisition

(Get Rating)

Aries I Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aries I Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aries I Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.