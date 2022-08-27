Ares Protocol Market Cap Achieves $717,662.04 (ARES)

Ares Protocol (ARES) traded 6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 26th. Over the last week, Ares Protocol has traded down 6.4% against the US dollar. Ares Protocol has a total market cap of $717,662.04 and approximately $61,085.00 worth of Ares Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ares Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004951 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001663 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002140 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.76 or 0.00820609 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Ares Protocol Coin Profile

Ares Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 231,179,222 coins. Ares Protocol’s official Twitter account is @AresProtocols.

Buying and Selling Ares Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ares Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ares Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ares Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

